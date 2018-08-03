By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is one of the oldest spots of civilization, a country with a rich history and culture. Archeological excavations in the territory of the country revealed patterns of rich material culture related to the first human settlement.

Ancient discoveries found there prove that first primitive men settled here 1.7-1.8 million years ago.

Azerbaijan, also known as the Land of Fire, has been one of the oldest habitations of humankind since the primordial Paleolithic age. The people of Azerbaijan had started breeding an elaborate ancient culture from that time.

If you are interested in the ancient history of Azerbaijan, then visit Azerbaijan Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography. It has long played an important role in presenting the history and culture of Azerbaijan.

The Museum was established in 1976. It bears the name of the Azerbaijani architect Mikayil Huseynov.

The museum has two parts. The ethnography section displays materials related to the 19th century and early 20th century, as well as the life of Azerbaijani people.

Comprising some valuable archaeological monuments, expositions, material and cultural samples reflecting the traditions and customs of the Azerbaijani people, artifacts collected by archaeologists, the museum offers insights into the culture of people that have inhabited Azerbaijan.

The museum’s exhibitions prove detailed information about the sites of primitive people, living houses on the territory of Azerbaijan, settlements belonging to cattle breeders and farmers, historical and material culture of ancient states, gravestone monuments, Azerbaijani arts of ancient times, economy, lifestyle, and moral values of ancestors.

The expositions are renewed every year and you can get acquainted with the objects of material culture found in the Azykh cave, Gobustan, Kamiltepe, Goytepe, Soyubbulag mound, which is the oldest mound in the South Caucasus, the Karabakh burial mound and other ancient settlements.

After the discovery of objects, they are cleaned, washed, dried, restored, inventoried and transferred to museums. Materials are updated every year, as the museum includes a department of scientific exposure.

New items found during excavations constantly arrive here. The exhibits periodically checked, and if environmental conditions inflict damage on them, they are restored.

Some of the most ancient exhibits are items related to Guruchay culture. It is assumed that the residents of the Azikh cave earlier lived in the vicinity of Guruchay, later moved to caves and brought items of utensils with them.

The elements of the Shulaveri-Shomutepin culture, included in the list of ancient archaeological cultures of UNESCO, are also presented here.

In addition to the finds that have been preserved since ancient times, exhibits belonging to the Middle Ages are also exhibited here.

Admission to the museum is free. The museum is open on weekdays from 11:00 to 17:00.

