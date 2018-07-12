By Lamana Ismayilova

A tragicomedy "Be" (Ol) filmed by Namig Agayev was premiered at YARAT Contemporary Center on July 10.

Before the film was shown, the creative team told about the work on the film, which is a synthesis of art house and comedy.

The film's title "Be" according to the director, means the beginning of a new life.

The main male role was played by the director-director and scriptwriter Namig Agayev, while his wife Vusala Agayeva played the main female role. One of the main roles was also played by another script writer, Fikret Mammadov. Moreover, the famous Turkish actor Tundzher Salman also starred in the film.

The operator is Ramin Asimoglu, art director is Reza Fellahian (Iran), producers are Farig Jafarov, Rashad Jafarov and Ramin Asimoglu.

The film is co-produced by RUN film and Turan film.

Previously, the presentation of the film was held in Cinema Plus. The film will also be presented at international film festivals.

The film tells a story of two brothers, a film director and a screenwriter. After a disastrous premiere, they get brutally beaten up by the sponsors of the film.

On their way home, they meet a girl who also fell victim to the attack. The brothers decide to accompany the stranger home. Inspired by this encounter, the brothers pen a new script in which a stranger appears as a princess. Soon, the events in the script start to manifest themselves in real life. The brothers are dragged into a maelstrom of dangerous events that are unfolding at the speed of the light. However, they stand up to all the challenges and celebrate the endless beauty of life.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

YARAT comprises YARAT Art Centre, ARTIM Project Space, YARAT Studios, YAY Gallery and an extended educational and public programme.

The Museum of 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting was founded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

It presents works by both prominent and lesser-known Azerbaijani painters from State Collections, such as the National Picture Gallery and the Museum of Modern Art. From 2018 onwards YARAT was commissioned to present a series of exhibitions with the works from the collection and to organize a public programme of events running throughout the year.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz