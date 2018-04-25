By Kamila Aliyeva

Azerbaijan State Musical Theater prepared a special program for the guests of 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Performances of Azerbaijani classics Ilyas Efendiyev “Mənim günahım” (My Sin) and Uzeir Hajibeyli “Ər və arvad” (Husband and Wife) and "Arşın mal alan" (Arshin mal alan) will be presented on April 27-29. They will be presented with English subtitles.

“The holding of Formula 1 in Azerbaijan for the third time is a great and significant event both in the life of the country and world sport, is an excellent opportunity to show our wonderful Baku to numerous guests, to acquaint them with ancient history, traditions and culture. And, in this aspect, the organization of cultural leisure of guests from abroad at a high level, the opportunity to show them our theater masterpieces are important for the promotion of our wonderful country,” said theater director, Honored Artist, Ph.D. in art criticism Aligismet Lalayev.

“Arshin Mal Alan” or The Cloth Peddler was the latest and one of the most popular operettas of the eminent composer Hajibeyli. The comedic and romantic operetta premiered in Azerbaijan in 1913, thus becoming the first operetta in the entire Muslim world.

“Arshin Mal Alan” become one of the most well-known and dearly-loved stories among Azerbaijanis. The operetta has been successfully performed in a plethora of languages in over 60 countries of the world, including in the U.S, Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkey.

2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku on April 27-29. The previous Formula 1 races, held in the city last two years, were highly appreciated by worldwide Formula 1 fans. The race in 2017 was rated as the race with the most exciting and most unexpected moments of the season in the world by fans and media representatives in surveys conducted around the world's leading media.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz