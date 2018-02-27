By Laman Ismayilova

There is a real boom in collecting various attributes, equipment, clothes, badges, medals, of the times of the Soviet Union in Russia. Among them is a legendary brand of Azerbaijani winemakers – “Agdam” port wine.

The head of Museum of the Soviet Household Irina Svetonosova-Bochkareva said that there is a big demand for badges with an Olympic bear or heroes of the Soviet cartoons. Many collectors also buy Azerbaijani port wine “Agdam”.

The Soviet people loved and respected the port wine, as evidenced by at least statistical data: the country annually produced about 200 million decalitres of port wine, while all other types of wine (dry, champagne, vintage, etc.) accounted for only 150 million decaliters.

The wine “Agdam”, which was produced at the cognac factory of the city of Agdam, was one of the most popular fortified wines in the USSR, and after - and in the post-Soviet space. Railway tanks with millions of decaliters of this port wine were sent to all corners of the country, and the famous slogan was born in the queues behind it: “Agdam” I will not give to anyone!”

Some 138 wineries from Soviet Azerbaijan annually produced up to 20 - 25 million decalitres of this port wine, which makes 60 percent of the total wine produced in the republic.

“Agdamich”, “Bukharich”, “Kreplenich”, “Kak Dam”, were ironic nicknames for this drink. There were a lot of anecdotes about this port wine.

The port wine was very cheap and available for everyone.

Firstly, it was possible to buy a pile, collecting a trifle on the pockets. The price of port wine was very acceptable: 2.02 (two rubles, two copes).

Secondly, it was implemented even in the most remote country's parts. The port wine was strength (19 percent).

---

