A photo exhibition "Industry" opened in Art Tower Gallery on February 13.

The photograohers Tofig Rashidov, Ilkin Kengerli, Natalya Garakhanova, Shamil Hud, Aureliya Nasirova, Nadezhda Javad, Javida Majidova, Daria Derkach, Rustam Huseynov, Sabina Tumanskaya, Sally Vision, Maksim Skupov and Aydin Sadikhov presented their works inspired by various industries, Trend Life reported.

They offer the visitors look at industrial works through their eyes. The exhibition was all about amazement, marvel and awe. Many visitors enjoyed works of stunning photographs.

The exhibition is curated by Rustam Huseynov.

The event is co-organized by the Office of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The exhibition will last until February 17. Admission is free.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

---

