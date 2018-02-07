By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Seyran Ismayilkhanov, who lives in Germany has created an ethno band "The Spirit of the Caucasus".

The band includes several musicians, acrobats and dancers, and they are all from the Caucasus, Sputnik.az reported.

The soloists will appear before the audience in bright, exotic costumes. The artists are going to surprise music lovers with wonderful songs and dance numbers.

Seyran Ismayilkhanov has been living and working in the German city of Cologne since 2005. He performed at many international competitions, festivals, concerts, which took place in Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, Macedonia, Greece and other countries. He several times participated in the selection for the contest "Eurovision" from Azerbaijan. He represented the country at the international song contest Suncane Skale 2012, held in Montenegro.

His songs are popular not only in Germany and Azerbaijan, but also in Turkey and many other countries.

