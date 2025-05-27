Azerbaijan’s first handysize bulk carrier “Khojaly” celebrates one year at sea

27 May 2025 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The “Khojaly” bulk carrier, the first Handysize-type dry cargo vessel operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), has completed its first year in service.

According to information provided to Azernews by ASCO, the vessel completed seven international voyages over the past year, covering the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans. During this period, the “Khojaly” docked at over 15 different ports across countries such as the United States, China, South Korea, Indonesia, India, and Mexico, among others.

Throughout its operational year, the ship transported a total of 231,748 tons of dry cargo, including soda ash, sugar, timber, sulfur, cement, and other goods.

Commissioned into service on May 27, 2024, in the People's Republic of China, the “Khojaly” is equipped with unrestricted sailing capabilities. The vessel boasts a deadweight of 38,593 tons, a length of 180 meters, a beam of 30 meters, a draft of 10.47 meters, and a maximum speed of 15.7 knots.

The “Khojaly” symbolizes a new era for Azerbaijan’s maritime sector, enhancing the country's shipping capabilities on the global stage.