COP29 Presidency engages at Panama Climate Week to boost global climate action

An Azerbaijani delegation, led by Nigar Arpadarai—UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29—is participating in Latin America and the Caribbean Climate Week, taking place in Panama City from May 19 to 23, Azernews reports.

“It’s great to be in Panama City for Climate Week,” said Arpadarai. “Panama is a powerful symbol of global interconnectedness—with the Atlantic Ocean on one side, the Pacific on the other, and the Panama Canal linking both while bridging the Americas.”

Throughout the week, Arpadarai is engaging with representatives from governments, businesses, multilateral organizations, and civil society to advance inclusive climate solutions and mobilize stronger climate action in the lead-up to COP29.

A key moment of the week was a discussion between Arpadarai and Ilya Espino de Marotta, Deputy CEO of the Panama Canal Authority. Arpadarai praised Espino de Marotta’s pioneering leadership, highlighting her role as the only female engineer in the Canal’s Industrial Division.

“I’m inspired by her trailblazing leadership,” Arpadarai noted. “Our conversation focused on how we can scale climate ambition and sustainability across critical infrastructure like the Panama Canal.”

The meeting also spotlighted Latin America’s innovative contributions to climate resilience, and the Canal’s evolving role as a hub for sustainable maritime practices.

In a separate engagement, Arpadarai met with Ana Toni, CEO of COP30. The two leaders discussed strategies for deepening global collaboration and aligning priorities ahead of COP30 in Belém.

“It was a valuable opportunity to reaffirm Azerbaijan’s support for the COP30 Presidency,” Nigar Arpadarai said. “I’m inspired by Ana Toni’s vision and commitment to bold, actionable solutions.”