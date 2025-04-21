POS terminal use nearly doubles in Garabagh over a year
As of the end of February this year, there are 3,646 thousand POS terminals in the Garabagh economic region, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The data shows that the number of POS terminals in the region has increased by ...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!