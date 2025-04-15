Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 15 2025

Copper production in Azerbaijan rebounds strongly

15 April 2025 18:59 (UTC+04:00)
Copper production in Azerbaijan rebounds strongly
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Between January and March of this year, 531.3 tons of copper concentrate were produced in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more