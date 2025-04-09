New highway near Iran-Azerbaijan border to open within two months

9 April 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

A new four-lane highway adjacent to the recently inaugurated bridge over the Astarachay on the Iran-Azerbaijan border is expected to be fully operational within the next two months, according to Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Reza Akbari, Azernews reports.

Akbari noted that part of the highway had already been opened last year, with some transit and truck movements already underway. The completed section of the highway will redirect a 1.4-kilometer passage route, significantly improving cross-border logistics.

The development of the highway was highlighted during the recent Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, underlining the importance of boosting regional connectivity.

Akbari also announced plans for a new cargo terminal in Iran’s Astara region. The terminal, set to be built in stages on a 6-hectare plot of land—already purchased—aims to strengthen freight handling and trade capacity at the border. Iran is aiming to put the facility into operation within a year.

The 16th session of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission took place in Tehran on January 21–22, where both sides signed a cooperation document to deepen economic ties.

The new bridge over the Astarachay, inaugurated on December 30, 2023, is 97.5 meters long and 30.5 meters wide, featuring four vehicle lanes, two pedestrian walkways, and provisions for two backup lanes. Its construction cost totaled €5.8 million. The bridge was first launched on January 25, 2022, and has since become a critical node for regional transport infrastructure.