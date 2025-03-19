Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 19 2025

Azerbaijan's methanol exports to Greece reach new heights

19 March 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's methanol exports to Greece reach new heights

In January of this year, Azerbaijan exported 2,000 tons of methanol (methyl alcohol) to Greece, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more