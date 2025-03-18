Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan reveals amount received from retail sales

18 March 2025 16:02 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In January-February of this year, products worth 9.2 billion manat were sold to consumers through the retail trade network in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. Besides, during this period, 50% of consumer spending in retail chains was on food products, 4.8% on beverages and tobacco, 15.1% on...

