Social insurance contributions in Nakhchivan show positive trend

11 March 2025 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In the first two months of this year, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic saw an increase in unemployment insurance contributions, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy. The data also reveals that the mandatory medical insurance contributions amounted to...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!