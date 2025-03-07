Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to climate action ahead of COP30 [PHOTO]

7 March 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has reiterated its dedication to advancing global climate efforts during a COP30 briefing held in Brazil, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations shared this commitment on its official “X” account, emphasizing the significance of COP29 in shaping climate action.

“COP29 in Azerbaijan was a turning point in the progress of climate action. We aim to strengthen COP-to-COP cooperation, ensure sustainability and coherence, building on the initiatives of the Action Programme launched in Baku. As we move towards COP30 in Belem, we respect the collective efforts that have brought us to this day and stand ready to support the Brazilian leadership in leading the next phase of climate negotiations at this critical juncture,” the statement noted.

Azerbaijan continues to position itself as a key player in fostering global climate initiatives as preparations for COP30 gain momentum.