Azerbaijan, IMF discuss economic reforms and financial sustainability [PHOTOS]
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with a delegation led by Anna Bordon, Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the IMF delegation was briefed on Azerbaijan's economic growth, inflation trends, trade indicators, and financial sector challenges. The results of the IMF mission to the country were also presented.
Discussions focused on strengthening the private sector's role in economic diversification, ensuring sustainable financial opportunities, advancing tax reforms, enhancing public-private partnerships, and improving transparency.
The parties also addressed climate action and measures to enhance the efficiency of state-owned enterprises.
