Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 4 2025

Azerbaijan reveals compared data on copper ore export in previous year

4 February 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals compared data on copper ore export in previous year
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The revenue from the sale of copper ores and concentrates in Azerbaijan for last year has been announced, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more