Wednesday January 22 2025

CBA keeps interest rate unchanged

22 January 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to keep the discount rate at 7.25%, the lower boundary of the interest corridor at 6.25%, and the upper boundary at 8.25%, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

