Baku to host 10th Meeting of Turkic States' Customs Heads
The 10th meeting of the Heads of Customs Services of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is set to take place tomorrow in Baku.
Azernews reports that this high-level gathering follows the 9th meeting, which was held in December 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The previous meeting saw the participation of customs chiefs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and representatives from the OTS secretariat. The upcoming session in Baku is expected to build on the outcomes of the Tashkent meeting and further strengthen collaboration among member states in customs and trade facilitation.
Officials will address various initiatives aimed at enhancing regional cooperation, streamlining customs procedures, and fostering economic integration within the Turkic states.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!