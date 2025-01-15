Baku to host 10th Meeting of Turkic States' Customs Heads

15 January 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The 10th meeting of the Heads of Customs Services of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is set to take place tomorrow in Baku.

Azernews reports that this high-level gathering follows the 9th meeting, which was held in December 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The previous meeting saw the participation of customs chiefs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and representatives from the OTS secretariat. The upcoming session in Baku is expected to build on the outcomes of the Tashkent meeting and further strengthen collaboration among member states in customs and trade facilitation.

Officials will address various initiatives aimed at enhancing regional cooperation, streamlining customs procedures, and fostering economic integration within the Turkic states.