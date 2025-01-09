Azerbaijan addresses consumer rights violations with 48 administrative protocols in 2024
In 2024, the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy issued 48 administrative violation protocols under the Law "On Protection of Consumer Rights," Azernews reports.
According to the State Service, the protocols involved 25 legal entities and 8 individuals.
The violations included several consumer rights breaches, such as:
- Failing to replace or refund defective or poor-quality products,
- Selling non-food items at prices higher than those indicated,
- Not pricing goods in manats as required by law,
- Adding contract terms that limited consumer rights beyond what legislation allows,
- Not preparing menus in compliance with legal standards,
- Misleading consumers in billing,
- Failing to deliver ordered packages within the stated timeframe, and
- Ignoring written instructions from the State Service regarding various shortcomings.
The State Service continues to work to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws and uphold fair market practices.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!