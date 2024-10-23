EDF grants over 3.2 billion manat in concessional loans, aiming for expanded access and efficiency
To date, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has granted concessional loans of more than 3.2 billion manat.
