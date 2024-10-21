COP29 to focus on 'Dual Transition' topics, says Harvard Business Review Turkiye Editor

21 October 2024 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

"Dual transition" topics will be actively discussed at COP29.

Serdar Turan, editor-in-chief of Harvard Business Review Turkiye, stated this at a seminar on "Understanding and Analyzing ESG Reports on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance" held in Baku, Azernews reports.

"The concept of 'dual transition', which combines digitalization and sustainable development, will be one of the main topics of the COP29 Conference of the Parties. These areas are interconnected thanks to the use of IT and data, creating a 'Sweet Spot' where digital technologies contribute to sustainable development," said Serdar Turan.

According to him, conference participants will discuss how digitalization can help reduce carbon emissions and increase environmental efficiency.

"During the discussions, we will consider how IT and information can act as a catalyst for improving environmental indicators and achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement," Serdar Turan emphasized.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision in this regard was made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 of last year. Baku, which has become the center of the world in two weeks, will welcome about 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.

