Baku hosts seminar for journalists on Understanding and Analyzing ESG Reports

21 October 2024 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A seminar for journalists on "Understanding and Analyzing ESG Reports (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance)" is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The seminar is organized by COP29 Operating Company, Coca-Cola Azerbaijan, and PwC Azerbaijan.

Ayan Najaf, a member of the Coordinating Council of the COP29 Operating Company; Narmin Jarchalova, the Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer for Operations; and Elshad Farzaliyev, the General Director of Public Relations, Communication, and Sustainability for Coca-Cola Eurasia and the Middle East, will speak at the seminar.

Among the topics to be discussed are "Understanding the Paradigm Shift in the Business Environment," "Legal Framework of ESG in Azerbaijan Today," "How to Read, Understand, and Analyze ESG Reports," and "Analysis of ESG Reports from the Industrial Sector."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz