Azerbaijan, EU mull green energy supply and COP29 collaboration [PHOTOS]

3 October 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov discussed cooperation on natural gas and green energy supply projects, as well as COP29 initiatives, with European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson during a meeting in Brazil, Azernews reports.

Sharing details on his "X" account, Shahbazov stated, "In Brazil, we assessed our cooperation on natural gas supply and green energy supply projects, as well as COP29 with Kadri Simson." He noted that their discussions included energy initiatives planned for COP29, the events scheduled for Energy Day, and the preliminary presentation of a feasibility study for the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor.

They also discussed Azerbaijan's potential appeal for PMI status next year.

