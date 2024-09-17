COP29 unveils action program with new initiatives to combat climate change

17 September 2024 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

The COP29 presidency has presented new initiatives within its "Action Program" to accelerate the fight against climate change, Azernews reports.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev informed all participating countries and interested parties about this in a letter.

The letter outlines the COP29 presidency's action package designed to boost ambitions and strengthen climate action, and details how global stakeholders can support these initiatives.

The COP29 Action Program encompasses a wide range of participants in the fight against climate change. It aims to address pressing climate challenges, revisit overlooked priorities, and engage diverse stakeholders. This program reflects the significance of hosting the COP conference in the Caucasus region for the first time and highlights Azerbaijan’s contribution to climate action. It presents ambitious initiatives across key areas such as energy, finance, agriculture, cities, human capital, and the global climate nexus.

Some initiatives within the program, such as the Baku Climate Finance and Investment Initiative (BICFIT) and the Cross-Sector Action Program for Sustainable Cities (MAP), create synergies between different sectors.

At COP29, governments and non-governmental organisations will discuss steps to enhance collective action in response to the climate crisis. The COP29 presidency will present draft documents for consultation and feedback to ensure a transparent and inclusive process. The final texts will be published on the official conference website.

Through these initiatives, the COP29 presidency aims to create platforms, partnerships, and programs for proactive action before, during, and after the event. Financing, a key element in combating climate change, is central to this concept, with special attention given to securing funding for climate action.

The COP29 Action Program was developed in collaboration with international organisations, national governments, and non-governmental organizations, including the UN’s COP29 Implementation Task Force.

Speaking at the opening of the program, Babayev expressed Azerbaijan's pride in the global trust placed in the country to host COP29.

"Therefore, it is impossible to solve the climate crisis alone. We urge each participant to take action and remind that even the smallest contribution is important," he added.

Nigar Arpadarai, the senior UN representative on climate, emphasised that the time has come for all parties involved in the climate process to become more active.

"This is your chance to contribute to COP29," he said.

The main initiatives of the COP29 presidency are:

- Action Fund for Climate Finance (CFAF): Stimulating investments for mitigation, adaptation, research, and emergency response in developing countries.

- Baku Climate Finance and Trade Initiative (BICFIT): A platform to support green economy and investments.

- Commitment to Green Energy Zones and Corridors: Attracting investments in sustainable energy infrastructure.

- COP29 Hydrogen Declaration: Development of a global clean hydrogen market.

- Baku Harmony Climate Initiative for Farmers: Strengthening cooperation in agriculture and supporting communities.

- Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP): Helping developing countries prepare climate action transparency reports.

