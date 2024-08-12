Bp discloses success of second phase of Azerbaijan talent development project

12 August 2024 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Bp today announced the successful completion of the second phase of its educational social investment project, designed to cultivate highly qualified national talent in Azerbaijan. This initiative reflects bp’s broader commitment to supporting the country's sustainable future by developing world-class local expertise.

Building on the success of the first phase—where 14 out of 15 participants gained admission to prestigious international universities—the second phase has expanded to benefit 22 talented Azerbaijani students. These participants, chosen from low-income backgrounds, received extensive support including SAT and IELTS preparation, entrance exam training, and advice on applying to universities offering full scholarships.

Although not all results are finalized, 21 of the 22 participants have already secured spots at top Western and Asian institutions such as Koç University, Imperial College London, University of Edinburgh, George Washington University, Delft University of Technology, University of Hong Kong, and KAIST. Popular fields of study among the participants include computer science, data science, bioinformatics, sustainable energy systems, and environmental science.

Of the 21 admitted students, seven are pursuing bachelor’s degrees and 14 are enrolled in master’s programs.

A celebration event held today marked the end of the second phase, where participants received their graduation certificates. Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s Vice President for the Caspian region, expressed pride in the project's impact.

“The success of the first phase motivated us to continue our support. We are thrilled with this year’s results and proud of the students who have secured spots at some of the world’s leading universities. This project not only highlights our dedication to developing exceptional national talent but also underscores the significant potential of these young individuals to shape Azerbaijan’s future.”

The second phase of the project, running from October 2023 to August 2024, had a total cost of 100,000 AZN ($59,000) and was managed by ROOF Academic Training.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz