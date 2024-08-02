Azernews.Az

Friday August 2 2024

Azerbaijan notes drop in non-oil exports to Italy

2 August 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In the first half of 2024, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Italy experienced a significant decline, falling by $5.23 million, or 24%, compared to the same period in 2023, Azernews reports.

