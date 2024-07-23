Mukhtar Babayev meets with Deputy Minister of Environment of Japan

23 July 2024 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with Japan's Deputy Environment Minister Yutaka Matsudazawa.

Azernews informs that this was shared on the COP29 account on the "X" social network.

"COP29 chairmanship held productive discussions with Japanese Deputy Environment Minister Yutaka Matsudazawa within the VIII Ministerial Meeting on Climate Action (MoCA) held in Wuhan. MoCA is a good opportunity for parties to meet and make progress before COP29," the post noted.

The #COP29 Presidency held a productive discussion with Mr. Matsuzawa Yutaka, Vice-Minister of Environment of Japan, at the Ministerial for Climate Action in Wuhan. MoCA is an important opportunity for parties to meet and make progress before COP29 pic.twitter.com/k5lajSbXN5 — COP29 AZ (@COP29_AZ) July 23, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz