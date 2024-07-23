Azernews.Az

Tuesday July 23 2024

Mukhtar Babayev meets with Deputy Minister of Environment of Japan

23 July 2024 15:11 (UTC+04:00)
Mukhtar Babayev meets with Deputy Minister of Environment of Japan
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev met with Japan's Deputy Environment Minister Yutaka Matsudazawa.

Azernews informs that this was shared on the COP29 account on the "X" social network.

"COP29 chairmanship held productive discussions with Japanese Deputy Environment Minister Yutaka Matsudazawa within the VIII Ministerial Meeting on Climate Action (MoCA) held in Wuhan. MoCA is a good opportunity for parties to meet and make progress before COP29," the post noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more