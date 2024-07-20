COP29 Academy opens doors to climate leadership

20 July 2024 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The opening ceremony of the COP29 Academy was held today, with a view to empowering the youth and bolster their active participation in environmental education and the fight against climate change, as well as to provide them with hands-on experience in this field, Azernews reports.

Additionally, the Academy’s aim is to nurture a group of young professionals who can contribute to the organisation of large-scale and globally significant events in Azerbaijan.

In the opening ceremony, the names of 29 young individuals selected from a pool of 360 candidates to join the COP29 Academy were announced.

The event was attended by COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, as well as Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and Chief Operating Officer.

In his address, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev congratulated the young individuals accepted into the Academy. He wished them every success in their future endeavours in the fight against climate change, emphasising the vital role of youth participation in global initiatives and their potential to introduce modern technology and innovation in the battle against climate change.

In her remarks, Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and Chief Operating Officer, provided detailed information about the selection process and the curriculum of the COP29 Academy. She highlighted that the training programme will continue until the beginning of September, and participants will be offered mentorship opportunities and the chance to develop soft skills, such as project management and professional conduct, as well as acquire knowledge in the field of sustainability, within the framework of the Academy’s diverse modules.

It is worth noting that the standout participants of the COP29 Academy will be offered various roles within the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, allowing them to contribute as part of the workforce involved in the organisation of COP29.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz