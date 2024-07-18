Azernews.Az

Thursday July 18 2024

Azerbaijan notes decline in positive trade balance

18 July 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan notes decline in positive trade balance
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
In January-June of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with foreign countries amounting to 21.768 billion US dollars, Azernews reports.

