Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy discloses oil and gas production report
Oil production data (including condensate) for the first half of the year has been announced, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%