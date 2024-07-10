Azercell's Call Center receives 3 million calls in first half of year

10 July 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Following its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!", the leading mobile operator continues to respond to incoming requests promptly and efficiently, remaining accessible to its subscribers.

Azercell's Call Center received 3 million calls in the first half of 2024. The average processing time for incoming requests was 2 minutes and 30 seconds. This is a high indicator compared to the globally accepted standard of 6-7 minutes. Most calls were related to Internet packages, number transactions, information on tariffs and general services, balance, and payment issues.

During this period, Azercell's online customer service received about 450 thousand requests. Around 256 thousand inquiries were answered on the leading mobile operator's official pages on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube. It should be noted that Azercell is the first mobile operator in the country to start offering call center and online customer service.

AiCell, the first AI-based Virtual Assistant, which began providing services in the Azerbaijani language last November, is confidently gaining popularity among subscribers. AiCell, which provides a wide range of services to subscribers without redirecting them to the operators of the Call Center, responded to 11% of requests. Furthermore, 72% of clients who contacted the Call Center preferred AiCell to answer their questions, and in 95% of cases, the Virtual Assistant understood the subscribers' requests and provided the appropriate service. AiCell, which currently provides services in 10 directions, offers subscribers various wide range of information, including activation and deactivation of services, as well as diagnostic services.

In the first half of 2024, Azercell’s Call Center's customer satisfaction index exceeded the accepted international standard of 85%, reaching 95%.

This year, Azercell's Call Center expanded its range of services and began offering sales services.

Another indicator of the high quality of services provided by Azercell is the international compliance certificate received by the leading mobile operator. As a result of a quality audit conducted by LLC "TUV Austria Azerbaijan" in March of this year, the company successfully passed certification for compliance with the ISO 10002:2018 standard "Quality Management / Customer Satisfaction / Guidelines for Complaints Handling in Organizations". The compliance certificate is given to businesses that register and thoroughly examine all consumer complaints and suggestions, as well as undertake ongoing analysis of this procedure.

It is worth noting that Azercell's Call Center can be reached through the *1111 short number that operates 24/7, the landline numbers 012-4904949 (for Prepaid Line subscribers) and 012-4905252 (for Postpaid Line subscribers), as well as via mobile application Kabinetim.



