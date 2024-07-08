Azerbaijani, Chinese companies ink logistics & tourism agreements

8 July 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Two documents were signed between Azerbaijani and Chinese companies during the conference on "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Zone - Promotion of Logistics and Trade in Azerbaijan" held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The first document was signed between Absheron Logistics Center and China's "Shandong Chilu Express Eurasia Class Train Operation" company.

The second document was signed between Azerbaijan's tourism company "Eco Voyage" and China's "Qingdao Qingsong Global Cooperation International Trade Co.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance comprising eight member states. China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan. The SCO aims to enhance regional cooperation and stability. A "demonstration zone" typically refers to an area designated to showcase specific economic or developmental initiatives within the framework of the SCO.

The signing of documents between Azerbaijani and Chinese companies at such conferences underscores efforts to strengthen economic ties, promote investment, and enhance logistical capabilities between the two countries within the broader SCO framework.

