Number of tourists from China to Azerbaijan increases: Head of department

8 July 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

"In January-June of this year, 16,609 tourists from China visited Azerbaijan, which means a 135% increase compared to the same period last year."

Azernews informs that this was stated by the head of the tourism policy and strategy department of the State Tourism Agency, Mahammad Muradov, at the conference on "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Zone - Promotion of Logistics and Trade in Azerbaijan" held in Baku.

He noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation in the field of tourism with the Far East.

"Unilaterally imposing a one-year visa-free regime for Chinese citizens is a great support for the development of cooperation in this field. We are always ready to contribute to the development of tourism between the two countries. We will continue our active participation in the exhibitions organized in this direction. Also, for the development of air communication Our efforts will continue."

