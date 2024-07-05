Israel sees COP29 as opportunity to expand climate cooperation with Azerbaijan

5 July 2024 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) presents an excellent opportunity to enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel on climate issues.

Azernews reports that Yoav Bistritsky, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan, stated this on his account on the 'X' social network.

'COP29 is an excellent opportunity to expand cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan on climate change issues. We participated in an online meeting of experts from both countries, where we discussed similar desertification problems and possible solutions,' he said.

#COP29 is a great opportunity to expand the cooperation between Israel 🇮🇱 and Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 on the issues of climate change. Yesterday, we joined an on line experts meeting from both countries to discuss the similar challenges of desertification and possibe solutions. — Yoav Bistritsky (@YoavBistritsky) July 5, 2024

The diplomat emphasized that the Israeli side plans to organize parallel events during the climate conference scheduled to take place in Baku.

