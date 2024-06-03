bp's Gordon Birrell to participate in Baku Energy Week

3 June 2024 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Gordon Birrell, bp’s Executive Vice President of Production and Operations, will embark on a three-day planned visit to Baku to attend the 29th Baku Energy Week and Forum, Azernews reports.

Birrell’s visit will commence tomorrow with the opening of Energy Week, where he will be accompanied by Gary Jones, BP’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, along with other members of BP’s regional leadership team.

"At bp’s stand, Gordon and Gary will present the remarkable journey of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli. They will emphasize bp’s efforts to maximize ultimate reserves recovery through advanced technology. Additionally, they will provide updates on other bp-operated projects in the region, including the significant Shah Deniz gas field development project, which recently commenced production from the last of the five subsea flanks - the East North flank," bp stated.

Birrell’s itinerary also includes a series of external meetings, discussions on business priorities with bp’s regional leadership and scheduled interactions with the media.

