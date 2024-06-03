Azerbaijan's significant job creation efforts in recent years

3 June 2024 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

"Azerbaijan has made considerable progress in addressing unemployment and fostering job opportunities for its populace."

Azernews reports that Anar Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population said this.

He stated that approximately 545,000 individuals have secured employment in Azerbaijan over the last six years.

During a session of the Milli Majlis Committee on Labor and Social Policy, where revisions to the "Employment Law" were under deliberation, Aliyev emphasized the government's holistic strategy toward job creation.

Over 131,000 people have gained temporary employment through paid public works, while roughly 80,000 individuals have participated in the self-employment initiative.

Moreover, Azerbaijan has prioritized enhancing its workforce by providing professional training to 27,500 individuals.

