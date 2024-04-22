COP28 Presidency: Time to drive forward progress on commitments

22 April 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

The COP28 Presidency shared a post on X on the occasion of Earth Day, Azernews reports.

"As we celebrate Earth Day, we reflect on our collective responsibility to safeguard our planet for future generations. By taking meaningful climate action, we pave the way toward a sustainable future to preserve our precious planet," reads the post.

"Now is the time to drive forward progress on COP28 commitments, and maintain momentum in implementing the UAE Consensus."

