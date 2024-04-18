Ombudsman representatives attend Environmental Security & Green World Conference

18 April 2024 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Environmental Security and Green World Conference was organised by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office within the framework of a series of events in connection with the declaration of 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Mahir Mammadov and Mugalib Mahmudov, sector heads of the Department of Cooperation with International Organisations and Civil Society Institutions of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participated in the event.

During his speech on "Environmental protection and human rights" at the event, M. Mahmudov gave information about the activities of the Ombudsman in the field of ensuring environmental rights and noted that appeals were addressed to international human rights organisations by the Ombudsman regarding the environmental crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan. He also pointed out that within the framework of COP29 this year, legal education events will be held by the Ombudsman institution.

During the conference, the participants also planted trees in the park named after Heydar Aliyev, located in Sumgayit, within the framework of the Green World Solidarity Year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz