Azerbaijan's AccessBank joins UN Global Compact

17 April 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

AccessBank announces its accession to the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact), Azernews reports.

The UN Global Compact is the largest international initiative aimed at promoting sustainable development activities among business structures and fostering global partnerships between government and corporate sectors.

AccessBank also commits to implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined in the UN's 2030 Agenda as part of its obligations.

"Joining the UN Global Compact reflects our commitment to sustainable development and social responsibility principles. We believe that integrating these principles into our strategy will not only help us better manage risks but also create greater value for our customers, employees, and society as a whole. We are proud to be part of a global movement towards a more responsible and sustainable world," said David Tsiklauri, Chairman of the Management Board of AccessBank.

As a leader in Azerbaijan's microfinance market, AccessBank has been serving small and medium-sized businesses since 2002. Among the shareholders of the bank are international organizations and institutions such as the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the International Finance Corporation. With 14 branches in Baku and 18 in regions, totaling 32 branches, the bank continues to provide financing opportunities for SMEs.

AccessBank OJSC operates under License No. 245 issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 25, 2002. The bank's head office is located at 3 Tbilisi Avenue, Yasamal District, Baku, Azerbaijan.

