Registration for Yüksəliş" competition ends

31 March 2024 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

The registration phase of the fourth "Yüksəliş" (Rise) competition ends today, Azernews reports.

Registration process will continue until 18:00 on March 31. Registration started from March 1 is carried out through the website yukselish.az.

It should be noted that the "Rise" competition was established according to the presidential decree dated July 26, 2019. The main purpose of the competition is to identify, support, and create a personnel reserve bank in the country for promising managers aged between 21-51, with a high intellectual level and at least two years of management experience.

The winner of the competition will have the opportunity to receive personal career advice from top managers of large companies and heads of state bodies and a cash prize of 20,000 AZN for a year.

On December 25, 2023, the decree was signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the holding of the next - fourth edition of the competition.

---

