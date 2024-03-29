Belarus, Azerbaijan sign cooperation roadmap for 2025-2026

29 March 2024 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus have become strategic in recent years, Azernews reports, citing the Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Andrey Ravkov, as he told journalists at the meeting.

"During the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, 10 mutual visits by our presidents have been carried out. Our legislative base includes 130 agreements in various fields. Recently, a cooperation roadmap for 2025-2026 was signed between Belarus and Azerbaijan," he said.

According to him, trade and economic relations between Baku and Minsk are developing dynamically.

"Belarus highly values ​​friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan. In addition, inter-parliamentary relations are currently deepening," the ambassador added.

Recall that on March 28, the ambassador of Belarus held a meeting with representatives of a number of leading mass media operating in Azerbaijan and presented awards to Azerbaijani journalists.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz