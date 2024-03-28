SOCAR Methanol doubles production

28 March 2024 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR Methanol LLC produced 94.9 thousand tons of methanol in January-February in 2024, Azernews reports.

This indicator is twice as much as the indicator of the same period last year.

The State Statistics Committee noted that as of March 1 of the current year, there are 22.3 thousand tons of finished products in the warehouses of the enterprise.

Last year SOCAR Methanol LLC produced 494.6 thousand tons of methanol and exported 501 thousand 571.52 tons of methanol worth 89 million 858.38 thousand dollars.

Methanol plant in Garadagh district of Baku was built by the AzMeCo company. The investment of AzMeCo in the construction of the plant amounted to 500 million dollars. The production capacity of the plant is 720 thousand tons of methyl alcohol per year.

---

