Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan to establish relations in insurance sector

27 March 2024 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Mutual relations in the field of insurance will be established between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for the first time, Azernews reports, citing the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Insurers' Association (ASA), Elmar Mirsalayev, as he said at the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Gurbanmammet Elyasov.

At the meeting, mutual relations between the states of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in various fields were touched upon.

E. Mirsalayev informed the ambassador about the work done in the field of insurance, the achievements, and the international relations of the sector. The executive director also spoke about the Turkish World Insurance Union, which was established by the initiative of ASA and the membership of the insurance associations of 5 Turkish republics and which will soon come under the auspices of the Organisation of Turkic States.

Touching on the importance of insurance services, G. Elyasov highly appreciated the work done in this direction, including the activities of the Turkish World Insurance Association.

At the meeting, an agreement was reached on establishing relations between ASA and the insurance sector of Turkmenistan.

