Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 30 2024

Azerbaijan prepares to sell shares of ABB, SOCAR and other state companies

30 January 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan prepares to sell shares of ABB, SOCAR and other state companies
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

Head of the State Service for Property Affairs under the Azerbaijan Economy Ministry Matin Eynullayev has stated about the preparation of proposals on the sale of part of state shares in large state companies to private investors during 2024, in particular, in the structures of SOCAR, AzerGold CJSC, ASCO, BakTelecom, AzTelekom, and ABB Bank, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more