Azerbaijan prepares to sell shares of ABB, SOCAR and other state companies
Head of the State Service for Property Affairs under the Azerbaijan Economy Ministry Matin Eynullayev has stated about the preparation of proposals on the sale of part of state shares in large state companies to private investors during 2024, in particular, in the structures of SOCAR, AzerGold CJSC, ASCO, BakTelecom, AzTelekom, and ABB Bank, Azernews reports.
