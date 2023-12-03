SOCAR aims to reach Net Zero emission by 2050

3 December 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the 28th Session of the Conference of parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28), organized in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on December 3, 2023, the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) hosted an event on “SOCAR's decarbonization strategy and future prospects,” Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by SOCAR, Azerbaijan Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev had a speech at the event as the guest of honor and gave detailed information about the works and implemented programs in the direction of environmental protection and restoration of ecological balance in the country.

Later, Rovshan Najaf, the president of SOCAR, who welcomed the participants of the event, gave information about SOCAR's environmental activities and goals related to reducing emissions in the medium and long term. The president of SOCAR said that reducing flaring in the gas production process to zero, reducing emission intensities, and achieving the goals of "Zero methane" and "Net Zero" by 2050 are the main goals of the company. Rovshan Najaf emphasized that these steps were taken in the direction of turning SOCAR into an exemplary energy company in terms of environmental protection, along with corporate social responsibility.

During the event, a detailed presentation was held at SOCAR on environmental protection works, implemented projects, stated goals and future steps to achieve them, application of green energy in oil and gas operations, strategic goals in the field of decarbonization and energy transition.

On the same day, at the same time, an event was held on the implementation of the concept of "Carbon neutrality" in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions.

Azerbaijan Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, made an opening speech at the event.

In the speeches, information was given about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects implemented in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, and it was pointed out that the main goals are to ensure carbon neutrality through the application of green energy, green agriculture, and nature-friendly technologies in these areas.

Later, a presentation was made about the "green energy" potential of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, projects implemented in this direction and future goals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz