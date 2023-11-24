Western politicians dream of getting Azerbaijan's natural gas, minister says

24 November 2023 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Western politicians dream of getting Azerbaijan's natural gas," the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjártó, said during the groundbreaking ceremony of Soltanli village in the Jabrail district of Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.

"European leaders, who criticised the Hungarian prime minister for visiting Azerbaijan 13 years ago, are now eager to be photographed with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and hope for gas cooperation with the country," the minister said.

Referring to the reconstruction of the village, Szijjártó said Hungary is ready to contribute to the reconstruction of the Garabagh region and has always expressed support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

"For thirteen years, we have worked hard to establish a strong strategic partnership between Hungary and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is considered our trusted ally, and the Azerbaijani people are our friends," the Hungarian minister added.

It should be noted that a solemn ceremony laying the foundation stone of Soltanli village liberated from occupation took place on November 24.

The ceremony was attended by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of the East Zangazur Economic Region, Vahid Hajiyev, Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, as well as villagers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz