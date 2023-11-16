Azerbaijan, Turkiye & Georgia discuss boosting railway transportation

16 November 2023 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

The heads of railway departments of the participating states of the international multimodal transport and transit route CASCA+ (Central Asia, South Caucasus, and Turkiye) discussed issues of increasing cargo transportation in Ashgabat, citing to report by the official newspaper "Neutral Turkmenistan", Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by delegations of line ministries and relevant departments, as well as logistics companies and enterprises from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

It is noted that the multimodality of the route, passing through two seas and the territories of numerous countries, makes it possible to effectively use the capabilities of this corridor. Since the launch of the route in 2019, about 30 thousand containers have been transported. The participants of the event noted that their goal is to increase the volume of container traffic to 30 thousand containers this year. In their opinion, this will also contribute to the intensification of transportation and the expansion of the range of goods along the North-South and East-West transport corridors.

The CASCA+ route was created in 2019 in Tashkent at a meeting of the heads of the state railways of these countries. Turkiye joined the project in December 2021. The "+" sign in the name of the route indicates readiness to accept new potential participants interested in transportation along the route, the ultimate goal of which is to connect the states of Southeast Asia, in particular China, with Europe.

