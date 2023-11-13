Azerbaijan, North Macedonia ink MoU in agricultural sector [PHOTOS]

13 November 2023 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation headed by Agriculture Minister Mejnun Mammadov visited Poland and Northern Macedonia, the Ministry of Agriculture reports. The purpose of the visit was to discuss prospects of cooperation in the sphere of agriculture between Azerbaijan and Macedonia and the development of partnership relations in various directions of the agricultural sphere, Azernews reports.

Mammadov met for the first time with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland Robert Telus. It was noted at the meeting that Azerbaijan and Poland have successful cooperation in agriculture, as well as in many spheres. There is a great potential for further expansion of this cooperation.

By correctly assessing the existing potential, it is possible to increase the trade turnover of agricultural products between the two countries. The meeting held fruitful discussions on scientific research, education, training of specialists, land consolidation, agrarian innovations, digitalization of agriculture, and other topics, and an agreement was reached to set up a working group on cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The delegation headed by M.Mammadov met with Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Lubcho Nikolovski within the framework of his visit to the Republic of North Macedonia. The sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture. Following the meeting, Azerbaijan and North Macedonia signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of agriculture. The memorandum envisages the establishment of a joint working group on agriculture between the two countries, expansion of cooperation in plant growing, cattle breeding, agricultural education, training of specialists, land consolidation, and other fields.

During the visit, the delegation familiarised itself with the activities of leading agricultural enterprises in Poland and Northern Macedonia and exchanged views on the reduction of agricultural waste, efficient use of water and land resources, innovative environmental solutions, and application of successful practices.

