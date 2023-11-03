Azernews.Az

3 November 2023 17:49 (UTC+04:00)
Production of Mingachevir Industrial Park increases
During the first nine months of 2023, the Mingachevir Industrial Park, specializing in the textile field, produced goods worth AZN54m ($31,8m), Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister shared a post on his X account and noted that the figure is 18 percent more than the same period of last year.

He added that to date, a total of AZN159m ($93,5m) has been invested in the Industrial Park, resulting in the creation of more than 500 permanent jobs.

The Industrial Park has manufactured products worth AZN268m ($157,7m) with 86% of these products being exported.

